JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - Barbara Duryea, clinical support manager at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, was more than impressed by the attendance at the Community Health Fair at FWA Gym on Lincoln Street in Johnstown Saturday.
"I've been doing health fairs for years," she said. "This is the biggest turnout ever."
From noon to 2 p.m. community members were invited to attend the event at the athletic center to learn more about the hospital's Diabetes Prevention Program, get screened for the disease, and hear from the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
Attendees could also get a COVID-19 booster or receive the first or second dose of the inoculation from the Richland Family Health Center. Shots for children 5 and older were available as well.
Karen Carter Brandon, who tutors at FWA and chaired the health fair during this year's Juneteenth celebration, and Duryea set up the event following a discussion about organizing a happening for National Diabetes Month in November.
Oscar Cashaw, who owns the business and is one of the first community stakeholders to join the diabetes prevention program, was also on board.
Brandon said FWA was a perfect location to hold the health fair because of its ties to the community and outreach programs, such as after-school and tutoring activities.
"We have five-year-olds to seniors," she said. "It couldn't get any better. We have them all."
She promoted the event throughout the community.
Russ Whitfield, his wife, Mary, and brother, Art, came in from Blairsville to attend the event and get their booster shots.
The trio has family in Johnstown, which is why they decided to visit, and Whitfield said they received their initial COVID-19 vaccination in the city.
He and his wife were impressed by the event.
"I just think it's a really nice idea to open it up to the community," Mary Whitfield said.
Russ and Art Whitfield agreed, adding that they were glad to have the opportunity to get the next immunization.
For representatives of Richland Family Health, they were excited to meet that need.
"We love being part of the community and keeping the community safe," center Office Coordinator Kaitlynn Cannady said.
She and her colleagues brought roughly 100 doses of the vaccine for distribution.
Cannady said they've had a "wonderful turnout" and everyone who received a shot had been "super positive" and "ready and willing to get vaccinated."
One of those individuals was Gregory Carter, of Johnstown.
He and his wife went to the event to get their booster.
"We're doing our part to stay healthy," Carter said. "If we do our part to stay safe, we can keep everyone else safe."
He was glad to see a community event, such as the fair, held at the gym as well as the numerous attendees.
Duryea credited Brandon and the facility's reputation for the event's success and wants to collaborate on projects in the near future.
"We hope to get together again and have everyone involved again," Brandon said.
Cashaw said he was pleased with the partnership.
"We're happy to be here to serve," he said.
Cashaw added that hosting the fair also benefited his gym because it shows people that the center is a community partner.
"We are engaged," he said. "There's a lot of good things happening within these walls."
