The Friday after Thanksgiving, commonly referred to as Black Friday, has become a special event in its own right for many, while marking the unofficial beginning of the Christmas shopping season.
Black Friday sales often play a vital role in the success of many retail businesses. The enticement of deep discounts for shoppers lead to one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
The “biggest bang for the buck” was the theme Friday morning for best friends Ryan Jacobs, of Johnstown, and Brad Wentz, of Somerset County, as they braved the cold temperatures for Black Friday deals.
“I’m all for a good deal, but it has to make sense,” Jacobs said.
“Of course with the holidays right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to find gifts.”
Jacobs, who is originally from Somerset, said he and Wentz get together each Thanksgiving for dinner and hit the local retailers for Black Friday deals the day after. While Wentz said he believes the earlier the pair gets out for shopping, the better chances are they find the best deals, Jacobs said he would rather enjoy the holiday for what it is.
“Don’t get me wrong, I like to save a dollar when I can, but holidays are meant for family and friends,” Jacobs said.
“Sometimes we miss the whole point.”
Wentz said “Not me. I totally understand the need to spend time with family, but I could use another big screen for my man cave.”
Wentz and Jacobs were one of the many shoppers Friday morning looking for a good deal on electronics at Best Buy in Richland Town Centre.
The chain electronics retailer opened Thursday at 5 p.m. until closing at 1 a.m., and reopened at 8 a.m. Friday morning.
“It’s very good traffic and a lot of good customer interactions,” said Terry Shoup, Best Buy general manager. “It’s cold weather but we’ve had tons of people out shopping and looking around, so overall it’s been very favorable.
“I think with seven less days of shopping from Thanksgiving to Christmas, it’s going to create more of an urgency for people the next three weeks.”
Despite the chilly weather, The Galleria was also abuzz Friday morning as consumers flocked to the shopping center in search of holiday deals.
A recent study conducted by WalletHub revealed some of the best stores for Black Friday shopping – identifying the stores offering the biggest discounts in various product categories such as appliances, jewelry and toys.
Several of the reported best stores for Black Friday are located in or near The Galleria mall in Richland Township.
Local retailers appearing on the report included: J.C. Penney (60.97% average discount), Staples (34.7% average discount) and Walmart (34.3% average discount).
J.C. Penney, in The Galleria, opened it’s doors to customers on Thursday at 2 p.m. and remained opened through 10 p.m. Friday night.
“It has been very busy, said Christina Martinko, J.C. Penney’s store manager. “We had well over 250 customers waiting and the lines just kept coming as we opened. It’s been great to see.”
Martinko said the Black Friday rush has been very consistent with those of recent years.
This year’s big draw for customers is boots selling for $19.99 as well as appliances, starting as low as $7.99, the store manager said.
“It’s definitely been busy,” Martinko said. “We’re staying here – we’re not going anywhere – and we’re committed to that.”
Just a few doors down from J.C. Penney in The Galleria, Boscov’s appeared to be a destination for many Black Friday shoppers as well. Similar to Best Buy, the department store opened for patrons on Thanksgiving, but closed shortly after midnight at 1 a.m.
Boscov’s welcomed customers back to the store at 6 a.m. Friday morning.
“It’s been really busy, and much busier than last year,” said Rick Bausher, Boscov’s store manager. “Families are out enjoying the holiday and looking for good buys.”
Bausher said having the extended hours on Thanksgiving helps to reduce some of the chaos that is typically associated with the Black Friday.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm after you eat that turkey and watch the football games,” Bausher said, “You need to do something with your time at that point, so it’s the perfect time to go out get some of those doorbusters.
“Black Friday is the kick-off of the Christmas season and that is definitely an important time for us,” he said. “It’s huge business for all retailers. ... huge.”
