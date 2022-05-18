JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Big Shots Elite Tri-States Basketball players carried bundles of American flags up and down the rows of Grandview Cemetery in Southmont on Wednesday, placing them on graves of veterans for the group’s first community project.
“It’s important to go out in the community and do good things,” team captain Donte Tisinger said.
The basketball teams, which organized last November, are made up of more than 100 boys in second through 11th grades from 20 different schools in Johnstown and the surrounding area.
More than two dozen players participated in Wednesday’s event.
“It’s bigger than basketball,” team captain Colby Cannizzaro said. “We’re building a family here.”
That was a message the coaches were attempting to impart on the players, co- director Casey Craig said.
“Basketball is just one small part of this experience,” he said. “We’re trying to make better citizens.”
As a group, Big Shots wants to give back to the communities where the boys live and play.
Parent Jennifer Nicodemus, whose son Cole is a player, appreciated that aspect of the organization.
“I think it’s quite an honor,” she said.
Emily Williams, another parent, agreed.
“I think it’s nice as a team to teach these kids positive things,” she said.
Her son, Alijah, 9, said he was looking forward to the activity.
Kemmett Armstrong, 11, described the community project as a meaningful experience.
He said he enjoyed placing the flags because it allowed him time outside with his friends and teammates.
The boys spent nearly an hour traversing the cemetery placing flags in honor of Memorial Day on May 31.
Ryan Durham, co-director and Greater Johnstown boys basketball coach, said any time the boys can reflect on the freedoms they have, it’s needed.
“The reason we’re able to do these things is because of the sacrifice of others,” he said.
The players also honored veteran and Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller, whose son plays on one of the teams.
Miller served in the Army after graduating from St. Francis University. He spent four years in the service with the 25th Infantry and was stationed in Hawaii.
Miller commended the players’ efforts in placing the flags and thanked them for honoring the veterans laid to rest at Grandview.
