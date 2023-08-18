JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Eryn Marsh and Collen O’Dowd grabbed a quick snack on Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial before country singer-songwriter Lee Brice took the stage.
“We’re big country fans,” O’Dowd said.
Marsh said that they saw another country artist, Dustin Lynch, play at the downtown Johnstown arena last year. The pair were perusing the upcoming shows at the War Memorial, eyeing the Dropkick Murphys show in October.
O’Dowd admitted that he doesn’t know much of Brice’s newer music, but is very acquainted with Brice’s older songs because he was “always on the radio growing up.”
Brice has been performing since 2007 and is known for several hits, including “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance” and “Drinking Class.” He has co-written popular songs for several artists, including Country Music Hall of Famer Garth Brooks.
O’Dowd and Marsh said they appreciated that they can see live music at the War Memorial. Marsh said the arena allows fans to get closer to the artist, which she enjoys, compared to other venues where affordable seats are often found in upper decks.
Jonathan Perry, of Johnstown, who attended the event with his wife, Melanie, prefers 1st Summit Arena for similar reasons.
He said it’s much easier to navigate both into and out of and is great for live music.
“It’s nice to get out and support Johnstown,” Melanie Perry said.
She and her husband are country fans – she grew up listening to country music and has found memories of classic artists such as Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton – and were excited to see Brice perform in Johnstown.
“Lee Brice is one of my favorites,” Melanie Perry said. “I like his voice and his music.”
That’s also what brought Pittsburgh residents Lisa Lynch and Karen Giesman to the area.
The friends talked about how nice downtown Johnstown is and said that they liked getting to see one of their favorite singers in a nice venue. The last time they saw Brice live was in West Virginia.
Country fans could be seen walking from every direction on Friday toward the arena, with more shuffling through the door even after the show began.
Taryne Newhouse and Ella Cook, both of Homer City, were thrilled to be in town for the concert and to have floor seats. The event was Newhouse’s first concert ever and she was looking forward to having a good time, she said.
Both Newhouse and Cook said that they enjoy Brice’s music and that “One of Them Girls” was their favorite song of his.
