EBENSBURG – Signs on the “Big Blue Bins” at drop-off recycling locations in Cambria County indicate that plastic recyclables are not being accepted, and the mouths of the bins for collecting plastics have been sealed with yellow caution tape.
The Cambria County Solid Waste Authority, which is in charge of those bins, confirmed in messages posted to its website and its Facebook page that it is not currently accepting #1 and #2 plastic bottles, jugs or other recyclables. The collection of those items has been suspended “due to circumstances beyond our control,” the authority wrote.
The authority’s executive director, Kristopher Howdyshell, said Thursday that the issue behind the pause is national, not just local. He said that the market for recyclables has been depressed for some time and noted that more plastic recyclables are being generated during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The market for plastic – and all recycling, really – has been very bad even before the pandemic,” he said. “It’s made it very challenging to make it economically feasible to meet our budget.”
No timeframe for the resumption of plastic collection has been set. County residents were advised to check the Solid Waste Authority’s website, cambriarecycles.org, or to follow the “Cambria County Recycling” Facebook page for updates.
The pause does not apply to municipalities’ curbside recycling pickup programs, Howdyshell said, meaning that residential recycling will continue to be picked up where those programs exist.
“We are working on a resolution,” he said. “We kind of regret that we had to do it, but we’re hopeful that it’s a short period and we’ll be back up and running and able to accept that material soon.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.