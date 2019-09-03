SOMERSET – A project to replace the Somerset County Airport’s fueling facility – and the perimeter fencing that surrounds the property – is scheduled for take-off.
Somerset’s commissioners are soliciting bids for both jobs, with plans to award the projects Oct. 15.
“The airport’s existing fuel farm has certainly seen the end of its natural life,” Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
An upgraded new model will be built above ground, replacing an old set of storage tanks that will be excavated according to environmental guidelines and removed from the site, funding request documents show.
Airport Manager David Wright said two 12,000-gallon tanks will be removed.
“Having the new system above ground is going to help because right now, when something goes wrong, we can’t send our staff out there to inspect it. Companies want $10,000 just to investigate the tanks,” he said.
Bids will determine the final cost of the project. Early estimates suggest that the county could pay $152,500, while the additional $457,500 would be covered by state support.
Bids for the fencing work are being sought to replace or repair a stretch of tall fence at the rear of the property primarily used to keep deer and other wildlife away from the Friedens area property’s runways, Wright said.
The county will be responsible for approximately $17,834 toward the project, county officials estimated Tuesday.
If all goes as planned, bids would be awarded in mid-October, requiring construction on both projects to begin Nov. 4.
Both projects are separate from one announced last week by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office as part of $150,000 in transportation funds awarded to the airport.
Wright said that funding must be used for equipment and plans are being finalized to purchase several maintenance vehicles, for the property, including mowers for the airport’s turf runway.
Bridging a gap
County officials said they are planning to meet next week with residents who live near the historic Shaffer Covered Bridge, who are concerned that the long detour required from their homes could cause safety issues this winter.
The county closed the bridge in July after an inspection raise red flags about its roof support beams.
But residents who live on the corridor next to the bridge worry that the closure will force them – and emergency responders – to rely on a somewhat steep dirt road and an approximately 10-minute detour to access their rural neighborhood. They voiced their concern to Conemaugh Township supervisors last week and the board has been working with county officials to search for a solution ever since.
Tokar-Ickes said the county’s engineers are taking another look at the problem.
“We’re going to see if there’s a middle ground,” she said.
The county, meanwhile, is seeking to renovate the bridge – a project that could cost $190,000. But a timeline on the project is not yet set.
