EBENSBURG – The Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County opened bids on Thursday for sanitary sewer improvements in Franklin and sidewalk repairs in Dale.
The authority received three bids for the Franklin sewer project, which is expected to include the installation of a little more than 500 feet of new PVC pipe along Hill Alley, along with associated laterals, wye connectors, manholes and inlets.
The lowest bid came from McClellan Excavating, of Altoona, which bid $160,553.
The lowest of two bids received for the Dale sidewalk project, from Berkebile Excavating, of Tire Hill, was in the amount of $38,619. That project includes the installation of new concrete sidewalks and curbs in the area of 899 Bedford St.
The authority board voted to accept both low bids, pending engineering and legal review and approval. Both projects will be paid for by state Community Development Block Grant funds.
