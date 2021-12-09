EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority accepted bids on Thursday for site improvements at Leisure Village Mobile Home Park in Jackson Township using Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding.
The project would include roadway rehabilitation in the area of Leisure Village.
The funds are required to be spent either in low-income neighborhoods or areas, or as a direct benefit to low-income residents.
Renee Daly, executive director of the redevelopment authority, said that contractors submitted base bids and four alternate bids due to available funding. She said the project area is large and engineers think that the project may exceed available CDBG funds.
Three companies submitted bids:
• Quaker Sales: base, $64,560; alternate one, $14,977.50; alternate two, $20,247.50; alternate three, $50,365; and alternate four, $56,543.
• HRI: base, $73,240; alternate one, $25,756.50; alternate two, $31,400.50; alternate three, $57,800.50; and alternate four, $71,409.50.
• Grannas Brothers Contracting: base, $71,176; alternate one, $19,568.25; alternate two, $25,250; alternate three, $53,779.50; and alternate four, $65,278.50.
Daly said engineers have estimated the total project cost at $288,660, which includes the base and the alternates. She added that the engineers will need to do a bid tab before it can be determined which bid is the lowest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.