During recent visits to Pennsylvania, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, has adhered to COVID-19 guidelines, meaning he has not been able to bring thousands of supporters together to get out his message, which, undoubtedly, would include outlining his positions concerning rural communities and small towns.
So, recently his presidential campaign and the state party have stepped up a concerted effort to connect with voters in those parts of the commonwealth.
Earlier this week, a group of supporters, including U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. and Pennsylvania Democratic Rural Caucus Chairman Terry Noble took part in a virtual “Redefining Rural” roundtable. Online events were also held involving representatives from several local counties, among them Cambria and Westmoreland.
Biden’s recent actual stops in the western half of the state have included a speech in Pittsburgh – with no audience – and a small meeting with members of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.
His approach is in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has held public events, including at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe earlier this month, where his local supporters gathered to hear him speak and share their thoughts with the media.
“We’re not doing big rallies because we’re respecting the health and the safety of the communities that we’re visiting and we don’t want to put people at risk and have the pandemic spike after bringing a bunch of people together in an unsafe way,” said Biden for President Pennsylvania State Director Brendan McPhillips during a telephone interview.
“So what we are focused on doing is just having quality meaningful conversations with people, whether that’s Joe Biden visiting a fire house and speaking with a couple of first responders, one-on-one, to thank them for their service or whether it’s our organizers making 5 million phone calls in the last couple of months and having quality conversations with people about the election and how high the stakes are right now in a safe and responsible way.”
Biden will be looking to reverse voting trends in western Pennsylvania, which have shifted to Republican in recent years. Trump carried Cambria County with 67% of the vote in 2016 and the GOP now holds a registered voter edge in the county, compared to when Democrats outnumbered Republicans 2-to-1 just two decades ago.
“We know we’re not going to flip every county, but we’re certainly going to make some friends, and build relationships, and win enough people back to where I’m confident that Joe Biden’s going to win Pennsylvania, and we’re going to win the White House as a result,” McPhillips said.
• • • • •
The recent virtual events have included a variety of surrogates, including elected officials, union representatives, community activists and volunteers.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli hosted a Zoom meeting dealing with manufacturing on Wednesday.
“He’s going to bring manufacturing back to its core here in western Pennsylvania and restore the working middle class,” Cerilli said. “America has been knocked down. Tens of millions across the country have lost jobs, hours, healthcare and the small businesses that they built. Let’s be honest, this was happening before COVID even hit our shores. In 2019, manufacturing was down under President Donald Trump.”
JoJo Burgess, vice president at United Steelworkers Local 14693, offered his backing to Biden, who supports the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.
“Joe Biden, every year, has been with labor whenever they’ve needed anything,” Burgess said.
In a separate telephone interview, Meyersdale Mayor Michael Brant also stressed the importance of job creation in different sectors, including agriculture.
“If Michael Brant, mayor of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, had five minutes with Vice President Joe Biden, first of all, I’d really be happy that I’d get five minutes with Joe Biden,” Brant said. “But I would tell him and I would press upon him the importance of bringing jobs back here to western Pennsylvania, giving our kids a chance to stay in western Pennsylvania, so they don’t feel like they need to leave. We need those jobs.”
Part of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan calls for a $700 billion investment in new technologies, such as clean energy and biotech, and manufacturing, with the goal of creating 5 million new jobs. He has also called for raising the corporate tax rate back to 28% to help fund projects.
• • • • •
Several of his supporters pointed to Biden’s ideas for developing infrastructure, including roads, broadband and rail, as ways they feel he could help develop rural communities and small towns.
“He’s a strong supporter of Amtrak and rail,” said Cambria County resident Donald Bonk, a business and community developer, during a telephone interview shortly before he participated in a virtual event in support of Biden.
“I live above the train station in my apartment in Pittsburgh, versus my house here in Johnstown. A rail connection is an infrastructure thing that’s really needed in our area if we had more trains going to Pittsburgh or going the other direction. The Biden (campaign) has come out strongly in favor of infrastructure improvements, like in rail.”
Brant mentioned the decades-long effort to complete a modern U.S. Route 219 as a project he would like to see completed.
“I would like him to listen to what I’m saying about why we need 219 finished here, as I believe it will bring more jobs, more business and more people here to the southern end of Somerset County,” Brant said.
• • • • •
Mark Pasquerilla, a Republican and one of Johnstown’s most prominent business leaders, and Evelyn Mrsnik, a retired school teacher who makes 60 calls per day for the campaign, both expressed a belief that, in their opinions, Biden has the temperament, connection to the working class and policies to be an effective president.
“I think we need leadership for real families. … I think that Trump is for the Gods of Mar-a-Lago. I think we need somebody who looks after real American families,” Pasquerilla said.
Mrsnik, a Richland Township resident, said she can “identify with Joe Biden.”
“He does care about Cambria County people and the people in Johnstown,” Mrsnik said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.