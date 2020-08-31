The importance of southwestern Pennsylvania in this year's presidential race will be on full display in the upcoming days as both major party candidates plan to make campaign stops in the region.
On Monday, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party nominee, is scheduled to visit Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood. No specific time for the event had been made public as of 11 a.m. on Monday.
The stop was announced on Sunday via a Twitter post from Matt Hill, the campaign's deputy national press secretary.
“Monday: @JoeBiden will travel to southwestern Pennsylvania to lay out a core question voters face in this election: are you safe in Donald Trump's America?” Hill wrote. “As Trump fan the flames of division, Biden will offer a different vision for a better future in Joe Biden's America.”
Trump will hold a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Thursday night.
The president's campaign announced the visit on Monday morning.
In 2016, Trump became the first Republican to carry Pennsylvania since 1988, winning by less than one percentage point, due, in large part, to appealing to Rust Belt voters.
“It's important because working-class voters out there, whose ancestors worked in the mines and the mills, felt that the Democratic Party walked away from them over the decades as the party became more urban-based,” Terry Madonna, director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin & Marshall College, said.
