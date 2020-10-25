HARRISBURG – As the Nov. 3 election gets closer, there’s been increasing buzz within the state and nationally that Democrats have a chance to retake majority control of the state House for the first time in a decade.
Republicans have held the majority in the state House since 2010.
“You’ve just got to flip nine seats in your state House, just five seats in your state Senate to give Democrats control and new life for policies that’ll make a real difference to working families right now,” former President Barack Obama said in a speech in Philadelphia last week, while campaigning on behalf of former Vice President Joe Biden.
Obama made the comments the same day the Cook Political Report shifted its rating of the Pennsylvania state House from “Leans Republican” to “Toss-Up.”
“If Biden lives up to his potential, he could help the Democrats in both chambers, especially in the House, where the path to taking over the chamber is a bit easier, despite the larger number of seats required,” the website said in explaining its rating change.
Political consultants who work with campaigns for both major political parties agreed with the assessment.
“I think any political observer who is being honest would say that the state House is in play,” said Alan Novak, a former chairman of the Republican state committee.
He added though that he still thinks Republicans will hold onto their majority in the chamber.
Mike Mikus, a consultant who works with Democratic campaigns, said that earlier in the summer, he didn’t think there was much chance that Democrats could retake the state House. Now, it seems entirely possible as Democratic candidates have gotten momentum in suburban areas of the state. Most of the attention has been on the suburbs outside Philadelphia, but Democrats have gotten increasingly confident about their prospects of winning districts around Harrisburg and in the area around Pittsburgh, as well.
“Trump and the Republican brand have collapsed in the suburbs,” Mikus said.
G. Terry Madonna, a political science professor at Franklin & Marshall College, agreed that the Democrats’ hopes for retaking the House hinge on how well they do in the suburban areas of the state where Biden seems to be winning in dominating fashion.
Madonna said he wouldn’t go so far as to predict that Democrats will regain the majority but said it’s clear that their chances of doing so have improved.
“You can’t rule it out,” he said.
While the Democrats would need to pick up fewer seats to retake the majority in the state Senate, most observers believe that the state House is more likely to flip.
Only 25 Senate seats are up for election this year while all House districts are up for election.
There are 22 incumbent state House members who are not running for reelection – including lawmakers retiring, those who were defeated by primary challengers and those running for other offices.
That includes:
• 11 Democrats – Thomas Caltagirone, Berks County; Carolyn Comitta, Chester County; Maria Donatucci, Philadelphia; Neal Goodman, Schuylkill County; Roni Green, Philadelphia; William Kortz, Allegheny County; Stephen McCarter, Montgomery County; Adam Ravenstahl, Allegheny County; Harry Readshaw, Allegheny County; James Roebuck, Philadelphia; and Rosita Youngblood, Philadelphia;
• And 11 Republicans – Stephen Barrar, Delaware County; Cris Dush, Indiana County; Garth Everett, Lycoming County; Matt Gabler, Clearfield County; Marcia Hahn, Northampton County; Mark Keller, Perry County; Thomas Murt, Montgomery County; Justin Simmons, Lehigh County; Mike Tobash, Schuylkill County; Mike Turzai, Allegheny County; and Marcy Toepel, Montgomery County.
In addition to those open races, 117 incumbents face challenges – 50 Democrats and 67 Republicans.
