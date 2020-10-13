Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, referred back to his own recent visit to Johnstown when comparing his vision for the country to that of President Donald Trump, who held a rally at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Tuesday.
Biden spoke at the city’s train station, as part of a seven-town whistle-stop tour, on Sept. 30.
“When I visited Johnstown, I said this election was a choice between Johnstown and Park Avenue, and I meant it,” Biden said in a statement prior to Trump’s event. “Over the last four years, President Trump has only looked out for big corporations and the super wealthy like those on Park Avenue, and has failed to protect Pennsylvanians from the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the same time, Cambria County’s unemployment rate has risen to double-digits, and Pennsylvania is seeing its highest number of COVID-19 cases in six months. But instead of having a plan to help communities like Johnstown recover and rebuild, President Trump is trying to strip away health care protections from the 5 million Pennsylvanians living with pre-existing conditions.”
Biden added that “as president, I will fight for the workers and families in Johnstown who are tired of President Trump’s broken promises and failed leadership.”
Earlier in the day, Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Patton Mills and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Democrat, held a virtual press conference, offering their support for Biden.
Casey said, in his opinion, Trump, a Republican, has no plans for health care or job creation, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s had four years and there’s still no health care plan that will protect people with pre-existing conditions,” Casey said. “His party has had a decade, a decade – I call it the decade of Republican politicians’ lies on health care – when they’ve never produced a plan that can do all that the Affordable Care Act can do a different way because – guess what – you cannot do it. It’s impossible. That’s why it’s a big Republican politicians’ lie on health care.”
The airport rally took place on the second day of the confirmation hearing for Trump’s nominee to the United States Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
Casey feels Trump is “rushing this nomination through, I think contrary to the view of most Americans.”
A case impacting the future of the Affordable Care Act, former President Barack Obama’s signature legislation and a bane of Trump and Republicans, is scheduled to be argued before the court a week after the election.
If approved by the Senate in time, Barrett will be on the court to hear the case, leading Democrats to believe the ACA could be ended by a conservative majority.
“The president and Washington Republicans are on the verge of destroying our health care system in the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court,” Mills said.
