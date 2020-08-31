Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of running a re-election campaign that is based on nothing more than fomenting fear during a speech in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon.
“Trump has sought to remake this nation in his image – selfish, angry, dark and divisive,” said Biden, the Democratic Party nominee. “This is not who we are. At her best, America has always been – and, if I have anything to do with it, will be again – generous, confident, an optimistic nation, full of hope and resolve.”
Biden delivered his remarks to a mostly empty room at Carnegie Mellon University's Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute at Hazelwood Green. His speech, which lasted about 20 minutes, was broadcast online and on television.
He placed much of the blame for the recent issues with the COVID-19 pandemic and unrest in major cities on the sitting president.
The Republican National Committee accused Biden of being silent about the violence in cities, including Pittsburgh.
“When the protests in Pittsburgh turned violent and chaotic over three months ago, Joe Biden hid in his basement and said nothing, allowing the rioting and looting to spiral out of control across the country,” said RNC spokesperson Michael Joyce in a press release statement. “Make no mistake about it, Joe Biden welcomed the rioting and looting with open arms while President Trump is the only one who has been calling for law and order from the beginning.”
Check back with The Tribune-Democrat soon for more coverage of Biden's speech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.