Celebrate the day of love in artistic style.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Bedford is offering its Valentine’s Artful Dining Experience and Auction, and it’s giving couples the opportunity to win a romantic dinner in the museum galleries surrounded by art.
The fundraiser event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the museum, located in the Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St.
“The event was an idea I had in trying to get the museum back into a normal routine of hosting fundraisers again and bringing art into other people’s lives,” said Morgan Young, site coordinator for SAMA-Bedford. “I thought it would be incredible to have a private dining experience with the art that we have here in the museum.”
The fundraiser is only available for purchase by bid at www.sama-art.org/valentines.
“For each room that we have sectioned off, the bidding starts at $200, and if you want to lock the room out completely, we made it available for $1,000 and it’s taken off the bid block,” Young said.
Bidders can choose from dining among the “Major Works from the Permanent Collection and Old Master Prints” exhibit in the Titelman Galleries, the oil and watercolor paintings by Robert L. Bowden with the “Looking for that Moment” exhibition in the Ashe and Regional Galleries, or color photographs of bodies of water by Donald M. Robinson in the Robinson Gallery.
Bidding will be closed at 9 a.m. Monday, and winners will be notified.
“Each of the rooms will be customized for the guests and each will be a little bit different,” Young said.
Couples will be treated to a four-course meal provided by LIFeSTYLE of Bedford that will be served by a personal wait staff.
“The food is phenomenal,” Young said. “They were my first choice and I’m so excited to work with them and share this.”
The menu includes an appetizer of a charcuterie board with mixed cured meats, aged cheeses, jams and nuts, and shrimp salad with homemade cocktail sauce; a first course of a choice between risotto with strawberries brie cheese and mint, or pasta with speck and radicchio cream; a main course of beef tenderloin with balsamic vinegar glaze and fresh herbs and a side of mixed salad dressed with extra virgin olive oil and white balsamic; and homemade tiramisu for dessert.
A complimentary bottle of champagne will be provided, and guests may bring additional beverages of their choice.
Young said with ongoing concerns with the pandemic, guests are encouraged to stay within their gallery and view the art before and after dinner.
“We want to keep everyone to their individual space so it stays COVID friendly, but there is a lot in each room to look at and we want them to enjoy what has been placed within their space,” she said.
Funds raised will be used to cover museum costs.
“We haven’t been able to host any sort of fundraising events, and this is our first stab at getting back into it and trying to raise to money to help the museum exist and to be sustainable and provide services to the community,” Young said.
For those who attend, the hope is they’ll be able to see the museum in a different light.
“Museums are for everyone but I hope this experience provides a lot more of an intimate experience for them,” Young said. “I’d like for them to take their time and appreciate the art that’s provided in their room and appreciate the moment with their significant other. The evening is chock-full of one amazing element after another.”
For more information, visit www.sama-art.org.
