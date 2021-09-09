EBENSBURG, Pa. – The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority is moving forward on a blighted property demolition project.
The authority accepted a bid of $33,869 from Earthmovers Unlimited, of Kylertown, to demolish one commercial and two residential properties in the county by the end of the year.
Renee Daly, executive director of the Cambria County Redevelopment Authority, told the authority’s board members during its meeting Thursday that the company is the only one that returned a bid.
The properties slated to be demolished are located at 307 Spruce St. in Sankertown Borough; 27 Gilbert St. in Lower Yoder Township, near Brownstown; and 625 Kennedy Ave., Johnstown.
Act 152 funds will be used for the demolition. The program obtains funds from a $15 fee on individuals when they buy or sell property in the county.
Daly said that the commercial property located along Gilbert Street, a former school, was cleared after a survey and does not have asbestos.
Last month, Daly said five properties were slated for demolition this “round,” but only three ended up being put out to bid due to the deteriorating condition of the Gilbert Street property.
“That was one of the important structures and one of the reasons we only put three out for bid, but that one is so important and so urgent to get taken down that we wanted that out in this phase and only included these three,” she said.
Once the contract is awarded, the project will have 45 days to be completed.
