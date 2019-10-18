EBENSBURG – With sewer upgrade costs looming, the owner of a Johnstown bicycle shop said he’s trying everything he can to get funds for improvements at a Ferndale Avenue building near the Jim Mayer Riverswalk Trail.
Jarrod Bunk, owner of Hope Cyclery on Franklin Street, said he’s had difficulty seeking grant funds because of his business’s status as an LLC rather than a nonprofit organization.
Bunk was the only response to the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority’s request for proposals last year for the former Roberts Oxygen property, along the banks of the Stonycreek River just across Ferndale Bridge from the Mayer trailhead.
The parcel and buildings were donated to the authority and the authority wanted to use the property to be used for recreational purposes.
During a regular authority meeting Friday morning, Bunk said he recently had a meeting with officials from Quality Bicycle Products (QBP) about a grant opportunity Hope Cyclery is eligible for.
Although he’s started working to make a nonprofit branch of Hope Cyclery, Bunk said the $25,000 QBP grant, which will be awarded in February, would help cover the costs of renovations, tools to create bicycle repair stations and facade work at the Roberts property.
“I still love the space,” he said. “I love the concept of reusing space. I think it has fantastic potential.”
Bunk, a longtime cycling enthusiast, hopes to work with other nonprofit organizations and create afterschool programs within local districts to refurbish bicycles and provide them to children as well as adults who may need them as a source of transportation.
The authority, however, is facing costs of sewer upgrades to the site and an opportunity to avoid those costs by demolishing the building.
“It’s sitting there aging and aging rapidly,” said authority board chairman Tom Kakabar.
Kakabar said the authority should act as the applicant for improvement to the former Roberts building, seeing as how the authority still owns the property.
A grant that would pay for the building’s demolition does not require immediate action, he added, so he asked Bunk to provide regular updates on grant applications and fundraising, so the authority can decide whether to allow him to continue his efforts.
“(The building) is the perfect mix,” to the trail and the retail space downtown, Bunk said. “The problem is finding the jump start.”
In other matters, the authority learned that the sale of a large parcel of property required to connect the Ghost Town Trail with Cambria County’s Duman Lake Park is now official.
Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority, said that securing a few other easements will allow for construction as early as next year to join the Rexis Branch of the Ghost Town Trail in Blacklick Township with Duman Park near Belsano.
