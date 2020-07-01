Bicycle helmets will be given out for free on July 11 at the Dilltown trailhead of the Ghost Town Trail, giveaway organizers said.
The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. or when the supply of helmets is exhausted. The Dilltown trailhead of the Ghost Town Trail is located directly across Route 403 from Dillweed Bed & Breakfast, 7453 Route 403, Armagh.
The giveaway is being organized by Indiana County Parks & Trails and the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority in order to encourage safety among users of the Ghost Town Trail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.