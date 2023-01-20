Beyer announces bid for district judge

EBENSBURG, Pa. – Ebensburg- area attorney Dave Beyer has announced his candidacy for district judge.
Beyer is seeking the open seat for District 47-3-07, which would include Ebensburg, Carrolltown, Cambria Township, East Carroll Township and Blacklick Township. The seat was previously held by Senior Judge Fredrick Creany until his retirement last year. Creany now serves in a senior judge status.
Beyer, a registered Republican, intends to cross-file for the primary election.
He has worked as an attorney for 25 years and has spent a majority of that time as a hearing officer in Cambria County.
Beyer said, as a hearing officer he has presided over thousands of divorce, support and custody matters in a judicial capacity, and much like a district judge, as a hearing officer he presides over cases, rules on objections, admissibility of evidence, writes opinions and he knows the law.
Beyer said that he wants to continue to serve his community in this judicial capacity.
“I love this region. I love the people here. I want to make sure that if the people of my district have a legal issue, that they are treated fairly and with the respect they deserve. I live here. I share the values of the good people in my district,” he said.
Beyer noted that if someone breaks the law, if they are a danger to the community, they must be dealt with quickly and with a firm hand, and said that if their crime warrants incarceration, they must be put in jail swiftly not only to punish them for their actions, but also for the protection of the community.
“There is no room in our district, or any district for illegal drugs,” he said. “Drug dealers should be behind bars.”
Beyer describes himself as an outdoorsman and supporter of the Second Amendment to the Constitution.
He and his wife, Mary, reside in Cambria Township and have four children and four grandchildren.
