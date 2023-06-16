Betty Rosian

It must not be easy to be a father. No one talks about a father’s instinct or men’s intuition.
Men are more or less tossed into the role with no more to go on than impressions they received from their own fathers, who had no more to go on either.
Sometimes, I think fathers are of all people most misunderstood, more often than not prejudged for not being like someone else. And the more to be pitied if that someone else is a movie character.
Isn’t Daddy the everyday Santa Claus of the family?
Isn’t he the one who is supposed to be the supplier of all needs?
To have a solution to every problem?
A strong shoulder for every hurt?
Now we’re told that he needs some bolstering up, or at least deserves some, and we don’t know how to act. How did this happen?
Think about that baby boy. Our hearts dissolve with compassion over the beauty, delight and dependency of the little one.
Our memories are filled with events of a bloody-kneed little boy needing not only Band-Aids, but also a kiss to heal the bruise.
The teenager who drove us crazy with irresponsibility was the same person we enveloped with protectiveness when he wouldn’t let us hug him anymore.
Remember when he was grown up and wanted to marry? Then he became a dad, and, somehow, a door opened a crack, let him through and closed behind him.
Years go by, but the person inside the aging body is still the young man looking to make the right decisions in life.
Inwardly, maybe he still feels like the little boy afraid of making mistakes, needing again to be held and comforted.
Once having become a father, though, he has lost his right to frailty and has become the stereotype the world depicts.
What shall we buy him for Father’s Day this year?
Shall we get him another bottle of aftershave lotion to add to his collection? How about a shirt, if he can jam one more into the closet?
Or socks. Yes, socks! Everyone needs them.
I’m not so sure he needs socks as much as he needs a family that will turn around and take a long, hard look at him, and then tell him how wonderful he is.
Or am I wrong about your father?
