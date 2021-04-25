SIDMAN – Nevaeh Rivera's favorite aspect of the "Leader in Me" program at Forest Hills High School is the community involvement.
One way the student-centered initiative engaged in that recently was through the "When in Doubt, Help Out" fundraiser, which culminated with a dress-down day Thursday that students and staff participated in by making small donations.
"It's very helpful and very good," the senior said.
Funds collected by the drive will be split among local fire departments and libraries.
Rivera was one of several students in the group led by Superintendent David Lehman and Director of Education Lucas Jacobs.
The students took the reins of the project and designed a flier, created a slogan, constructed a request letter and helped collect donations.
"They really stepped up to help lead the initiative," Jacobs said.
That's the goal of the program, to positively impact students and teach them to be leaders.
Curt Vasas, academic principal of the school, said he's already seen a change in the learners' thinking – and the initiative has been in place for less than one year.
Colton Panick, an 11th-grader in the same group as Rivera, was happy to lend a hand.
He said participation in "Leader in Me" and the fundraiser has made him feel "more ingrained" in the community.
Both students also enjoy the bi-weekly discussion groups - on Tuesdays and Thursdays - when they learn grade-focused lessons.
The program teaches students the seven habits of a highly-effective teen: initiative, vision, self-discipline, relationship building, communication, collaboration and continuous personal improvement.
As learners progress through "Leader in Me," they learn different aspects of the curriculum.
Seventh graders explore the foundation of the initiative while ninth graders take a deep dive into the habits and seniors learn how to be "great leaders."
"You teach these habits to the kids and the goal is you get a better school culture," Vasas said.
Improving that relationships within the building is something Vasas said he and Operational Principal Ed Alexander have been working on since the remodeled high school opened a few years ago.
Vasas said as the former middle and high schools merged, he and Alexander were focused on uniting the two student populations.
When he was introduced to the "Leader in Me" program by Jennifer Doarnd, of FranklinCovey, he knew that was the route to take.
"It's not something you do, it's something you become," Vasas said.
The initiative was rolled out building-wide last July and with the start of the new academic year students began participating in the program as if it were another class on their roster.
Vasas said one goal in starting this program is to be more proactive instead of reactive to student issues and it teaches the learners to be better citizens.
Another benefit of the discussions is that faculty and staff get to know the students better – and vice versa.
"This process is effective in that," Vasas said.
For Lehman, fundraising and the "Leader in Me" program are an extensions of Forest Hills' efforts to be a community hub that creates "civic-minded" individuals.
