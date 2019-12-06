For Skyler Hostetler, dancing is a way of life.
“Anytime I dance I just feel like I’m more me,” the 18-year-old said. “Who I am whenever I dance is the best part about me and I can’t imagine myself if I wasn’t dancing.”
The senior at Forest Hills High School has been dancing since she was a child and it’s a passion that’s lead to her being named the 2020 Miss Dance of Pennsylvania by Dance Masters of Pennsylvania Chapter 10 at a regional event that was held Nov. 2 in Pittsburgh.
“I was so excited and shocked, there really was so many emotions,” said Hostetler, who has studied at out of his mind DANCE for six years. “I was proud of myself and I worked really hard at this.”
The event was comprised of audition classes in five dance forms, one-on-one interviews and a talent presentation.
Hostetler said in preparing for the competition she put in countless hours mastering her contemporary dance solo, which she choreographed.
“I came into the studio when nobody was here to put in that extra work, while also working on my regular classes,” she said.
“I also went through the interviewing process with teachers at my school and my dance teachers.”
Hostelter said going into the competition she felt confident.
“I don’t go in with the mindset of winning, I think for me it’s more of a learning and growing experience,” she said.
“I think that’s one way for me to keep the nerves down. It’s a competition, but it’s also about personal growth.”
By winning the dance title, she will represent the chapter at the Dance Masters of America national title event in July in Orlando, Florida, and compete against young women from across the country.
“It’s the same process as the regional event but it’ll be longer,” Hostetler said.
“I will be doing the same solo, so I’ll be looking at the critiques I received and working on improving it.”
Michelle Ed, owner of out of his mind DANCE, said she is extremely proud of Hostetler and her many accomplishments.
“She is an example of what is good in today’s young women,” she said.
Ed said Hostetler has an incredible personality and is a very likable, approachable young woman.
“My hope is she finds happiness and fulfillment in the art form,” she said.
“Skyler has the chops for it, and I hope she keeps her love of dance alive whether it’s here or wherever she goes.”
Along with taking dance classes at out of his mind DANCE, Hostetler is a part of the junior teaching staff and her responsibilities include demonstrating for and mentoring younger students.
“I love it, and working with the little kids is a good time,” she said.
“Teaching is another part of dancing that I want to explore, but I also love choreographing and helping out with that at the studio.”
Hostetler also instructs an adult hip hop class.
She said her plan is to double major in dance and business in college.
“I want to take the pathway of performance, choreography and teaching,” Hostetler said.
“I’m not really sure how those will merge, but I’m excited to see where it leads me.”
Her message to other young dancers is to believe in yourself.
“Keep pushing, not succeeding is not a failure,” Hostetler said.
“I didn’t get where I am on one try, so girls just need to be themselves and work hard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.