Keegan Sawyer’s Father’s Day is going to be twice as special.
The Hollidaysburg, Blair County, resident became a first-time father on May 26, when twins Renly and Fallon came into the world.
“It’s crazy and exciting at the same time,” the 29-year-old said. “I have a boy and a girl and it’s the best of both worlds.”
Sawyer, who is formerly from Boswell, said he and his wife, Crystal, had been trying for over a year to have a child with no success. So they started fertility treatments at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh last summer.
“When we were in the hospital, they told us there was a chance of multiples, he said.
“I’m an identical twin, so I was completely fine with that. But I did question what multiples means – are we talking two, three, four – and it’s anything greater than one.”
At the first ultrasound, the couple learned they were having twins.
“As soon as they were doing the ultrasound I saw the two different little sacs and it was great,” Sawyer said.
“I was freaking out and jumping with joy. We got blessed and we came out with two instead of one.”
‘Happy and healthy’
He said because his wife is 36, the pregnancy with twins was high risk. So they elected to seek care from Dr. Adib Khouzami at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“We were referred to him, he’s the best around, and he was a good fit,” Sawyer said.
The twins were born at 34 weeks with Renly weighing in at 4.14 pounds and Fallon at 4.02 pounds.
“The babies were happy and healthy and there wasn’t any issues,” Sawyer said. “The only thing they needed to do was put on weight, so they stayed in the NICU for a little bit, learning how to eat.”
Renly came home first and Fallon followed a few days later.
“Putting them together for the first time after being in the hospital was amazing,” Sawyer said. “Laying them side-by-side for a little bit and watching them, it felt like our lives were complete and we were whole.”
‘Be good people’
He said he’s been so enthralled playing with twins and being near and holding them that it hasn’t completely sunk in that he’ll be celebrating his first Father’s Day.
“This is something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time,” Sawyer said. “I’ve always been a family man type guy and always wanted a family, so this is wonderful.
“I think I’m going to relax. The whole COVID thing has been pretty intense – with nobody being able to visit – so maybe a small get-together with family.”
For his son and daughter, his dreams are simple.
“I don’t have hopes that they grow up to make millions of dollars or play professional sports,” Sawyer said. “I just want them to grow up and be genuinely good people.
“With everything going on in the the world, I think that’s what’s missing. We forgot how to be good people and that’s what I hope my kids will be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.