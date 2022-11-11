WINDBER, Pa. – When Windber’s historic ballroom debuts as a year-round venue in the coming months, the landmark will feature modern amenities such as central air and a commercial kitchen.
But thanks to two donated tractor-trailer loads of hardwood, the dance hall’s classic 1906 look will return, too, Windber Borough officials said.
Berwind Corp. provided 1,400 pieces of cut wood needed for the project, including all of the vertical siding, from its own forests, according to UpStreet Architects’ Tom Harley, whose firm is overseeing the project.
“This not only allows us to use the same wood Berwind used in 1906, it also gives us a naturally weather-resistant material that will last for another 100 years,” Harley said.
The wood was cut from local forests, dried and prepared specifically for the project, he said.
The borough plans to rent out the ballroom year-round for parties, weddings and other events once the $1.73 million project is complete.
As construction costs continue to rise – including expenses related to materials – the work wouldn’t be possible without a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant the borough received and Berwind’s cost-saving donation, Windber Area Economic Development Committee member Mike Bryan said.
Coal legacy
Berwind established itself in what is now Windber in the 1880s, building up the community in the decades that followed while King Coal reigned.
In the early 1900s, the company developed a 28-acre Richland Township property into Windber Recreation Park, completing the historic dance hall in 1906.
For generations, the center hosted Berwind employees. But in 1975, the company handed the deed over to Windber Borough to continue overseeing the site as a recreation hub.
“The ballroom has been maintained over the years,” Bryan said, “but as time passes, structures like this naturally deteriorate, and you need to replace it.”
Work was underway this past week on renovation of the structure. A new roof was installed earlier this year, and contractors said HVAC system upgrades were expected to get underway in the coming weeks – paving the way for the exterior wood siding to be added afterward.
A front porch has already been added using the same Berwind timber.
Project consultant Jim Furmanchik, the borough’s former manager, said Berwind deserves the borough’s thanks.
“Berwind Corp. has been extremely generous in regard to a lot of different projects throughout community of Windber,” Furmanchik said, “but a lot of times, they aren’t recognized. We’re extremely appreciative of this donation.”
‘The place to go’
Berwind Corp. Vice President Bob Brumbaugh said the company was glad to help.
Brumbaugh said he’s fascinated by the ballroom’s “incredible” history.
He recalled photographs depicting the ballroom packed on weekends in the 1940s or 1950s. In one picture, youth in hats sat side by side on exposed beams while the Windber community celebrated below them.
“It was the place to go for a long time,” he said.
And soon, it may be again, Brumbaugh said.
“The ballroom and that park are such a great part of Windber “ he said. “I’m just glad we could help.”
Indiana County-based CNC Construction is the lead contractor on the project, which was set to be completed in October. But as with many construction jobs, supply chain issues have caused delays, Bryan said.
The hope is to have the venue open for 2023 rentals, he said.
