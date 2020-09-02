A Berlin woman who thought her boyfriend was cheating on her stabbed his mother late Tuesday night, Somerset Borough police alleged Wednesday.
Police named the suspected stabber as 31-year-old Kelsey Marie Grove, who was confined at Somerset County Jail on Wednesday after being arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
Officers were dispatched at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the scene of the stabbing, an apartment in the 100 block of Houston Street, Somerset. Nearby, they found Grove, who had reportedly walked away from the apartment wearing only a maroon T-shirt.
Grove allegedly told officers that she had planned to stab her boyfriend because she believed he had been cheating on her. Instead, however, she stabbed his mother once in the neck with a steak knife with a 4.25-inch blade, causing a 1-inch laceration, police alleged.
The victim of the stabbing reportedly told officers that she was attacked after she confronted Grove about hitting her son. She was transported to UPMC Somerset for treatment, then transferred to another facility to receive a higher level of care. Information on her condition was not immediately available Wednesday.
District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale, arraigned Grove on Wednesday and set her bail at $2,000, which she has been unable to post, court records indicated. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 8 before District Judge Kenneth W. Johnson, of Somerset.
