A Berlin woman died in a wreck Monday at the intersection of Berlin Plank Road and Garrett Shortcut Road in Somerset Township, state police reported Tuesday.
Betty Lou Wechtenhiser, 86, ran a red light at around 9:26 a.m. Monday as she began turning left from Garrett Shortcut Road onto Berlin Plank Road, according to a report on the crash that was issued from the Somerset state police barracks.
As Wechtenhiser’s Ford Focus crossed through the intersection, a Peterbilt truck that was heading east on Berlin Plank Road struck the driver’s side of the car and knocked it off the road and into a nearby ditch.
Wechtenhiser was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The truck driver, 28-year-old Jared S. Hollinger, of Manheim, Lancaster County, was not injured.
