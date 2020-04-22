Rehabilitation work will resume Monday on Berlin Plank Road near Somerset, PennDOT announced Wednesday.
The first part of Berlin Plank Road to be worked on during the 2020 construction season will be the section between U.S. Route 219 and Menser Road in Somerset Township, according to PennDOT. Work will include milling and repaving of the roadway surface, reconstruction of the shoulder and installation of underdrains.
Flaggers will direct traffic in the project area. Minimal delays are expected, PennDOT said.
The overall project is to include milling and resurfacing of 8.2 miles of roadway, shoulder and partial lane upgrades and three structure rehabilitations, along with drainage improvements, tree trimming and upgrades to guiderails and signage. The $10 million project is expected to be completed by September 2021. The prime contractor is HRI Inc., of State College.
The project is one of several dozen PennDOT construction projects deemed critical that are currently going ahead. Most PennDOT projects remain paused due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing orders and guidelines put in place to slow the spread of the virus.
