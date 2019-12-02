A Berlin, Somerset County, man pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of oxymorphone, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced on Monday.
Joseph P. Barefoot, 63, of the 1800 block of Huckleberry Highway, pleaded guilty to one count before U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson.
Barefoot distributed oxymorphone from Feb. 1, 2017, to Aug. 14, 2017, Brady said.
Barefoot faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he is sentenced on April 2.
Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting the case. The U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.