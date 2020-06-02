WINDBER – A Berlin man was jailed Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Meyersdale after smoking marijuana, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Steven Allen Cullison, 20, of the 400 block of Division Street, with rape, indecent assault, indecent exposure and drug possession.
According to a criminal complaint, Cullison and the 17-year-old girl were with friends, before returning to a Meyersdale apartment. Troopers allege that Cullison had been smoking marijuana before assaulting the girl.
Troopers later found Cullison at a nearby Sheetz store. Troopers seized a multicolored glass smoking device and a baggie of marijuana.
Cullison was arraigned by on-call District Judge William Seger, of Windber, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.