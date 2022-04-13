SOMERSET, Pa. – A Berlin man was jailed on Tuesday after leading Somerset Borough police on a high-speed chase before crashing his vehicle and then trying to run away, authorities allege.
Somerset police charged James L. Gary, 30, with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.
Police said they spotted Gary driving along Berlin-Plank Road at 12:15 p.m. Police attempted a traffic stop knowing that Gary was wanted on bench warrants and did not have a drivers license.
Gary allegedly led police on a high-speed chase, crossing the center line multiple times to pass vehicles, which forced oncoming traffic onto the shoulder. Gary also sped through a blinking red light at the intersection of Berlin-Plank Road and Garrett Shortcut attempting to pass a gasoline tanker truck, police said.
Gary reportedly lost control and crashed into an embankment, climbed out through the window and was arrested after a short foot chase. Gary was taken to UPMC Somerset for an evaluation and then sent to Somerset County Jail.
Drug charges against Gary are pending after police recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia from two houses in Berlin, police said.
A 24-year-old woman was a passenger in the vehicle, police said.
