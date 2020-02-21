Somerset state police arrested a Berlin man Friday after he allegedly wrecked his vehicle then broke into a nearby home.
According to a state police report, officer Brandon Clark responded to a single-vehicle accident near 422 Beachdale Road, Brothersvalley Township.
The operator, Matthew L. Bailey, 20, fled the scene and used a shovel to break into the house.
Bailey was found on the living room couch, under a blanket, displaying signs of impairment consistent with alcohol and a controlled substance, the report says.
Bailey was arrested and charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor DUI and summary criminal mischief, along with a number of traffic violations.
