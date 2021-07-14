A Berlin man died on Tuesday after crashing his Ford Ranger into a barn in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, investigators said.
Lucas Hayman, 20, was flown by a MedStar helicopter to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment, but died from his injuries after arriving at the Johns-town hospital, state police wrote in a release to media.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday on Route 31 after Hayman’s vehicle crossed the road’s double yellow lines, continued through the opposing travel lane and struck the barn, causing major front-end damage to the truck.
The crash occurred at the highway’s intersection with Ringler Road, police said.
Hayman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was assisted at the scene by Berlin fire and EMS responders, but was pronounced dead from his injuries that evening after being treated in the intensive care unit, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
An autopsy confirmed Hayman died from a blunt-force head injury sustained in the crash, Lees said. The manner of death is being ruled accidental, he added.
Company officials with the Dairy Bar Restaurant shared a tribute to Hayman on Wednesday, saying the young man worked there for the past five years and was a “huge part of our DB family” and always eager to help.
“Please keep the Hayman family in your prayers. He will be greatly missed,” the post added.
Information on funeral arrangements wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.
