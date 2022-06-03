MEYERSDALE, Pa. – A Berlin man was jailed, accused of selling a pound of methamphetamine to a state police undercover agent, authorities said.
The state police Narcotics Unit out of Greensburg charged Stephen Andrew Walter, 53, of the 400 block of Division Street, with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver narcotics.
According to a complaint affidavit, troopers working undercover set up a drug buy with Walter on May 24 arranging to meet him in Meyersdale.
Troopers said they met Walter on Main Street, where he climbed into the front seat of the undercover car, and drove to Ninth Street and Broadway Street where they parked.
A man arrived carrying a box and handed it through the window, the affidavit said.
Walter allegedly opened the box, pulled out a package that was wrapped in black duct tape and said it was methamphetamine.
Troopers then drove to Beachley Street and pulled into the Quick N Easy Car Wash, where other officers swarmed in and arrested Walter without incident, the affidavit said.
Walter will answer the charge before District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, at a later date.
