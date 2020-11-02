BERLIN – A Berlin-area man who was severely burned last year when a methamphetamine laboratory exploded, was jailed on Saturday, accused of operating a meth lab at the same location, authorities allege.
State police in Somerset charged Zachary David Maust, 34, of the 2900 block of East Mud Pike, in Brothersvalley Township, with multiple felony and misdemeanor drug counts.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers said they received an anonymous tip in July about a meth lab operating at that address.
The state police Clandestine Lab Response Team reportedly recovered 61 one-pot vessels and 19 acid generator bottles.
Maust showed up at UPMC Somerset emergency room in May 2019 with severe burns, telling the medical staff that he had been cooking meth in a bottle when it exploded and set his hands on fire, The Tribune-Democrat archives show.
Maust had been cooking the meth in his father’s garage, where troopers said they found some of the items still smoldering. They also found 97 vessels for the “one-pot” method.
One-pot meth labs, also called “Shake and Bake” labs, are increasing in popularity, troopers said.
The portable labs create smaller batches of meth in a shorter time than traditional methods. The process involves the combination of several common household ingredients – batteries, cold medicines, camp fuel, cold packs, drain opener – in one container.
The ingredients have the potential to cause extreme pressure that could explode, releasing harmful toxins, troopers said.
Maust was arraigned on Saturday by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to the Somerset County Jail after failing to post $100,00 bond.
