SOMERSET – A Berlin man was charged with arson, accused of assaulting a woman and trying to set fire to the deck outside her home, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Andrew James Kalina, 21, of the 100 block of Lower Street, with arson, possessing explosive material, risking a catastrophe, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment.
According to a criminal complaint, Kalina allegedly assaulted at woman at a home in Brothersvalley Township on Friday.
The complaint said Kalina poured juice and a soft drink over the woman, shoved her and spit in her face. He also threatening to punch the woman in the face with brass knuckles.
Kalina then grabbed a gas can from the garage and poured some type of fuel on the front deck. The woman said that she was able to stop Kalina from setting fire to the deck and he fled the scene.
Troopers said they searched the area but were unable to find Kalina.
