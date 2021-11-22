BERLIN – A Berlin man was jailed, accused of raping a woman he met on social media and forcing her to smoke methamphetamine, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Gary Maurice Wright, 39, of the 800 block of Cumberland Highway, with rape, sexual assault, indecent assault, strangulation terroristic threats, simple assault and false imprisonment.
According to a criminal complaint, Wright and a woman communicated through Facebook messenger on Nov. 16 and agreed to hangout.
Wright drove the woman to a camper on St. Paul Road in Elk Lick Township.
Wright was smoking methamphetamine when he called the woman into the bathroom and allegedly placed a knife to her throat, forced her to smoke meth and to ingest a red pill.
Wright allegedly strangled the woman before raping her, the complaint said.
Wright let the woman leave and gave her the car keys. She drove herself to the hospital and police were notified, the complaint said.
He was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail after being denied bail.
Wright’s criminal history includes guilty pleas to weapons and drug possession, online documents showed.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.