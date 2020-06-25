A Berlin man will appear in Somerset County court, accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl in Meyersdale after smoking marijuana, authorities said.
Steven Allen Cullison, 20, of the 400 block of Division Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Douglas Bell, of Meyersdale.
According to state police in Somerset, Cullison and the 17-year-old girl were with friends on June 2 before returning to a Meyersdale apartment. Troopers allege that Cullison had been smoking marijuana before assaulting the girl, according to a criminal complaint.
Troopers later found Cullison at a nearby Sheetz store. Troopers seized a multicolored glass smoking device and a baggie of marijuana.
He was charged with rape, indecent assault, indecent exposure and drug possession.
Cullison is free on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.