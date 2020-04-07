BOSWELL – A Berlin man was jailed, accused of assaulting a woman and a child in Stonycreek Township, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Robert Anthony DeWitt, 40, of the 400 block of Cambria Road, with strangulation, simple assault and illegally possessing a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers started an investigation last month into alleged child abuse reported by Somerset Children and Youth Services.
Troopers alleged that DeWitt assaulted a 4-year-old girl and strangled a woman. Troopers said DeWitt owned a firearm and the woman feared that he might kill her if he was arrested.
Troopers armed with a warrant, searched the Cambria Road home on Friday and found a Browning A-bolt .260 caliber rifle and two rounds of ammunition.
DeWitt is not permitted to own a firearm because of a 2017 felony drug conviction, the complaint said.
DeWitt was arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $20,000 bond.
