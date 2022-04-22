BERLIN – A Berlin man was jailed in connection with the August 2021 rape of a woman he had met in a bar and who later woke up at his home wearing only minimal clothing, authorities said.
State police in Somerset charged Christopher R. Crites, 49, of Lookout Lane, with rape of an unconscious person, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and indecent assault of unconscious person.
According to a complaint affidavit, a woman said she was out with friends at the Hillbillly Haven on Aug. 21, 2021, and then went to East End Tavern in Berlin, but did not remember leaving.
The woman said she awoke partly dressed in an unfamiliar house lying next to Crites, who was naked. The woman said she left the house in a panic and later returned with a friend to gather her belongings, the affidavit said.
The woman said she knew Crites from around town but never hung out with him.
Crites reportedly told troopers that he was at East End Tavern with his wife. He walked home, and his wife drove the truck home.
Crites said about 12 people came to his house, some arriving in his wife’s truck.
A witness told troopers that the woman was passed out on the couch.
Crites told troopers that he remembered making out with the woman and then “stuff happened from there,” the affidavit said.
Crites was arraigned by District Judge Douglas Bell, of Myersdale, and was released on $25,000 unsecured bond. The case was sent to District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and was transferred to District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset, for a preliminary hearing.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
