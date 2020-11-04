The undefeated Berlin Brothersvalley High School football team is preparing for the District 5 Class AA title game against Chestnut Ridge with thoughts of a sidelined teammate at the forefront.
Coach Doug Paul said the Berlin community is rallying support for Hunter Cornell, a junior standout football player and wrestler. Cornell was involved in a single-vehicle rollover accident early Sunday morning and was transported via medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital.
“He is showing signs of improvement. He’s definitely not out of the woods yet but he’s headed in the right direction,” Paul said. “We’re asking for continued prayers for him and the family. The support has been tremendous from the football community and the wrestling community.”
Cornell remained in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Paul said.
“They actually had him up walking with assistance this morning,” Paul said on Wednesday afternoon. “That’s great news.”
A prayer vigil held Tuesday at the Snyder of Berlin Sports Complex brought 250 people to the Mountaineers’ homefield.
“His aunt had him on FaceTime while it was going on,” Paul said. “He was able to see it happen.”
The Mountaineers said the outpouring of support has made a difference.
Paul's 8-0 team will face four-time defending champion Chestnut Ridge in Saturday’s 5-AA title contest at Windber Stadium.
“As a coach, I want to thank everyone for the support we’ve received from the football and the wrestling community,” Paul said. “He was in a pretty serious one-vehicle accident and was life-flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital where he still is currently.”
Those who wish to support Cornell may visit the Berlin Brothersvalley football Facebook page. #HunterStron9 T-shirts and decals are available, with proceeds going to the Cornell family.
Paul said Cornell’s dedication and work ethic earned him a starting spot with the Mountaineers this season. The 5-foot-6, 132-pound linebacker had 48 tackles, one sack and two fumble recoveries.
Last season at 113-pounds Cornell wrestled to a 27-17 record and advanced to the Southwest Regional Tournament.
“He’s probably our most-improved player,” Paul said. “He’s probably a kid we didn’t have on paper as a starter this year. Through camp, he progressed. He’s a sure open-field tackler. He’s always in the right place. Pound for pound, he’s tough.”
