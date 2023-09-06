BERLIN – When Berlin Brothersvalley’s football team takes the field Friday for its annual Military Appreciation game, it won’t just be honoring their hometown heroes.
It’ll be saluting five U.S. Navy sailors who serve at sea under Somerset’s flag, Athletic Director and football coach Doug Paul said.
The district, which is honoring current and past military service members for the fourth straight season, is hosting a contingent of USS Somerset sailors who are in town for the Flight 93 anniversary.
“We plan this event every year – and everything just sort of aligned perfectly to have them with us,” said Paul, who credited the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce for its help.
The Chamber hosts a delegation from the U.S. Navy transport dock to introduce them to their ship’s namesake community each year.
The service members are guests of honor each September 11.
Berlin Brothersvalley school officials said it’ll be the same case at 7 p.m. Friday when the Mountaineers football team takes the field against Everett.
Players will wear military-inspired camouflage jerseys and Blackhawk helicopters will fly overhead.
Paul said USS Somerset sailors will be recognized by name and rank between the game’s first and second quarters.
Every current and former U.S. military service member who attends the game is recognized during the game, he added, noting they also are admitted without charge to the game.
“We’re in a patriotic region of a patriotic state,” Paul said. “And we’re blessed every year to have football players who go on to serve our country in the United States military.”
“This is a chance to give some special recognition to it,” he said.
Berlin Brothersvalley Superintendent Dave Reeder said the district is “excited” for the evening.
“We have parents of (Berlin) students who’ll be flying overhead that night,” Reeder said. “We have a lot of service members in our community and we’re proud to show that off.”
Paul, who also serves as the Mountaineer football program’s head coach, said his staff stresses to players that football is about hard work, and sacrifice – two traits that embody military service.
“That’s exactly what our veterans have done for each of us,” he said.
