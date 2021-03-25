HERSHEY – The Berlin Brothersvalley High School boys basketball team's dreams of winning a state championship finished just a bit short on Thursday afternoon at the Giant Center.
The District 5 champion Mountaineers built a 14-point lead early in the third quarter of the PIAA Class 1A championship game, but District 11 Nativity BVM fought back to force overtime and eventually outlasted Berlin, 51-47.
Coach Tanner Prosser's team closed a 27-2 season and advanced to the boys program's first state title game while posting a combined 55-3 record over the past two seasons.
Senior Elijah Sechler led Berlin with 20 points, while freshman Pace Prosser hit four 3-point field goals and finished with 15 points. Senior Abe Countryman had 13 rebounds, and Sechler, 11.
Senior Kegan Hertz led Nativity BVM to its first state championship by scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Junior Julius Walborn had 10 points, and 6-foot-6 junior Marcus Ratcliff had 12 rebounds.
