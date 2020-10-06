A Somerset County man has been sentenced in federal court in Johnstown to spend three years on probation for violating federal narcotics laws, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Tuesday.
Joseph P. Barefoot, 63, whose listed address is in the Berlin area, was accused by the government of distributing oxymorphone, an opiate medication commonly marketed under the brand name Opana, for several months in 2017.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of distribution of oxymorphone in December 2019.
The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted the case on the government’s behalf. The U.S. Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation that led to Barefoot’s prosecution.
