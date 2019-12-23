BOSWELL – A Berlin area man was charged Friday with multiple crimes involving sexual contact with two 5-year-old boys.
State police say Nicholas Alan Martin, 28, of the 2200 block of Huckleberry Highway, Berlin, admitted assaulting the boys at the Stonycreek Township, Somerset County, home of a relative of Martin’s.
The activity became known after the homeowner caught Martin with the boys on a “nanny cam” video surveillance camera on Thursday. Checking previous files showed numerous past incidents, the criminal complaint says. In at least one occasion, Martin was trying to force one of the boys to have sexual activity with the family’s dog, the court papers say.
Martin was charged with four counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child and four counts of corruption of minors.
All of those charges are felonies, along with two counts of incest of a minor. Misdemeanor charges include three counts of indecent assault of a minor and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex with an animal.
He remains free on $50,000 unsecured bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15 in District Judge Susan Mankamyer’s court in Boswell.
When interviewed by state police, Martin admitted to having sexual contact with the boys for more than one year.
