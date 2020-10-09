The Wendy Kelly Group with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty will hold a new and gently used coat and jacket drive Monday through Nov. 20.
Drop off locations include the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices office, 555 E. Main St., Somerset; Chill Out, 126 Cumberland Highway, Berlin; and Cambria Somerset Association of Realtors office, 334 Bloomfield St., Suite 201, Johnstown.
All items will be donated to IU8 and distributed to families in need within the community.
Information: 814-233-5058.
