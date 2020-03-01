The demand for skilled workers is greater than ever, but availability is in short supply both nationwide and in the Johnstown region, local industry leaders said.
But a new endowment fund established through a bequest by a local woman will provide $80,000 annually – forever – to support vocational education in the Johnstown region.
The donor established the fund with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
“We were really excited to work with the donor and match their intent to a real need in the community,” Foundation spokeswoman Kecia Bal said.
Looking forward to the years ahead, Bal said the use of the funds is flexible to change with the needs of the workforce.
The Foundation withheld the donor’s name, but a press release stated she cared deeply about providing opportunities to people who want to improve their lives and pursue learning.
The donation is set to fund two new training opportunities this year run by JARI, a nonprofit economic development organization for Cambria and Somerset counties.
This year alone, a total of 336 people may benefit from the planned training afforded by the donation, Bal said.
As a generation of skilled employees continues to age and retire in large numbers, employers are having difficulty finding new employees who not only possess technical skills but also soft skills including communication, said JARI Director of Workforce Development Debi Balog.
One of the planned training programs this year is geared toward teaching people “soft skills” that employers want in employees, and the
other training is for upskilling middle-skill workers so that they can be promoted and fill vacant positions, Balog said.
As an example of upskilling a worker, Balog gave an example of an electrician training to become a journeyman electrician through the program.
“The ultimate aim is to create a sustainable pipeline of employees who are able to support their families and develop careers with room to grow,” Balog said.
JARI’s industry members across Cambria and Somerset were informed of the new training programs Friday at a meeting at Penn Highlands Community College in Richland.
Ferndale Area School District Superintendent Carole Kakabar said after the JARI meeting that while
the state is mandating soft skills to
be taught in schools, current senior students will graduate before soft skills instruction is included in curriculum.
High school students set to graduate this year could benefit greatly from the training provided through JARI, she said.
“Schools in our area have a large percentage of their students enter the work force upon graduation – between 15% and 20%,” she said. “The soft skills are something employers are telling us students are lacking. That’s communication, attendance, working on a team, eye contact and speaking face to face rather than through a text message.”
Shawn Kaufman, director of human resources for Riggs Industries, a diverse manufacturing company in Somerset County, said the program is needed.
“The unemployment rate is low as it’s ever been. There’s an unprecedented number of opportunities, but what’s lacking is training necessary to take advantage of opportunities,” he said. “This fund is fantastic because there are so many opportunities now for so many job openings.
“We spend a lot of time and energy to prepare people for a job, but what we don’t have time to teach is the soft skills.”
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies provided a statement from the family of the donor who made the training possible.
“Growing up not having the opportunity to gain the education that she always desired, she instilled in me and my siblings the importance of being thankful for the ability to get an education and not take it for granted,” her family members said in a statement. “She always wanted to help hardworking, dedicated, and well deserving students have the opportunity to obtain an education.”
Balog said she plans to release a schedule for the training in April.
She said people interested in enrolling should contact her by emailing Dbalog@jari.com or by calling 814-262-8366.
