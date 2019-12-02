The following veteran benefit and elder care workshops will be be offered in the area:
• 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Country Manor Personal Care Home, 170 Phillips St., Jerome.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Patriot, A Choice Community, 495 W. Patriot St., Somerset.
• 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday at McCullough Place, 500 Cherry Oaks Drive, Johnstown.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Atrium, A Choice Community, 216 Main St., Johnstown.
Topics include veteran and surviving spouse benefits to help pay for care in a community or your home; the difference between assisted living care and personal care homes, memory care and nursing home care; being proactive vs reactive in your long-term care needs; importance of a power of attorney and living will; coming together as a family for your aging loved one; and choosing a community, options available to help pay for them and who regulates these communities.
Workshops are sponsored by EG Associates Group; Nancy Tavalsky, Vietnam Veterans of America; Dan Kinsella, Somerset County Veterans Affairs; and participating senior living communities.
There is no fee to attend.
Reservations are suggested by calling 814-241-9004.
