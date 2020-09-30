Mandee’s Boys Basket Bash to celebrate the life of Amanda Boring will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Lorain Borough Park, 503 Green Valley St., Johnstown.
Cornhole tournaments will be running throughout the day along with musical entertainment by Ryan Krinjeck, Kevin Dale and Dany Vavrek Acoustic.
Steel City Axe will be setting up its mobile unit, along with Hogue’s Fun Factory providing a bounce house for children.
Admission is $10 and includes 25 basket tickets and a door prize ticket. An additional 25 tickets can be purchased for $5.
Food and beverages are included in the admission price.
Proceeds will benefit Boring’s children.
Donations also are being accepted at AmeriServ Financial under the FBO Drew and Hudson account.
