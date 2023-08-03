A benefit auction for the Mennonite Central Committee will be held Aug. 11 and 12 at Kaufman Mennonite Church, 916 Miller Picking Road, Davidsville.

From 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11, there will be a silent auction and a preview of live auction items. At 9 a.m. Aug. 12, there will be a bake sale and a live auction of quilts, collectibles and handcrafted items.

A chicken barbecue dinner will be available for take-out beginning at 11 a.m.

Auction items can be seen at www.facebook.com/kaufmanmennonitechurch.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you