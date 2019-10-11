Although they had lived in other states for at least 40 years, their daughter said George Yurasko Jr. and his wife, Edna Yurasko, always felt connected to their native Greater Johnstown area.
“My parents had gone back there for every occasion,” Cindy Tietjen said in a telephone interview. “They went back to Johnstown for every class reunion.”
On one of their last trips, Edna Yurasko asked her husband to buy a Menoher Boulevard home that was built by her father, Tietjen said. She wanted to move back to Westmont from Sun City, Arizona.
The Johnstown natives had lived in the home before leaving the area for an employment opportunity.
Although they never were able to move back, the couple’s memory will be returned to Johnstown with the unveiling of two memorial benches on Sunday along Edgehill Drive near the Johnstown Inclined Plane, CamTran announced.
CamTran worked with Tietjen and her surviving siblings, Georgette Moliterno and Brian Yurasko, to place the benches, which also honor their uncle and aunt, Andrew Kralik and Helen “Corky” Yurasko Kralik.
“The Yurasko children have fond childhood memories of riding the streetcars, feeding pigeons in the park, visiting Glosser’s department store, submarine sandwiches from Clark’s, eating homemade pierogies, riding the Inclined Plane and swimming at Fun City,” CamTran’s press release said.
A World War II veteran, George Yurasko became the first family member to go to college, earning an engineering degree from the University of Pittsburgh through the GI Bill, his daughter said.
He worked in Johnstown for the former Glidden Metals plant off Bridge Street in Moxham before moving the family in 1965 to Syosset, on Long Island, New York, for a job with Eutectic Corp. The couple later retired to Arizona.
George Yurasko died in 2010, and Edna died earlier this year. Andrew and Helen Kralik were both Johnstown natives and lifelong residents.
“We decided this would be a good way to honor them,” Tietjen said.
The dedication ceremony will be held at noon Sunday at The Inclined Plane, with several family members planning to attend, she said.
