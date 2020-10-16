A plaque honoring former Cambria County Sheriff Robert A. Kolar is mounted on a bench outside the Cambria County Courthouse, Sheriff Donald Robertson said. Employees at Off The Rak Restaurant & Bar, in Ebensburg, purchased the plaque that was mounted a few weeks ago by a Cambria County maintenance crew, Robertson said. Kolar, who retired after 25 years with the Pennsylvania State Police, became Cambria County’s longest-running sheriff since 1998. A graduate of Mount Aloysius College and IUP College in Criminology, Kolar served two years in the U.S. Marine Corp. He died May 6 at age 75.
Bench plaque honors former sheriff
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Patrick Buchnowski
